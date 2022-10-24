Carver County 4-H presented four awards at the 4-H Awards Banquet on Oct. 16 — the Friend of 4-H Award and the 4-H Key Award.
The Friend of 4-H Award recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations who make Carver County 4-H better and was presented to three recipients this year: Bruce Finkel with Carver Seeds; Holasek Flower Power Garden Center in Lester Prairie; and Tony Hallum, the store manager of the Cologne Holiday Station.
Isaiah Berger, a senior at Waconia High School, is this year’s recipient of “the highest achievement in the 4-H program,” the 4-H Key Award, according to a press release.
This honor recognizes youth for their contributions to their club and community. To be considered for this award, one must have completed their sophomore year, participated in 4-H for at least five years and been a leader and shown long-term dedication to the program.
Berger has been a member of 4-H for 10 years and has served as an officer at both the club and county as president, vice president and treasurer. Over the years, he has been involved in a variety of project areas, including fine arts, flower and vegetable gardening, entomology, food revue, video production, performing arts, youth leadership and has taken on a few teaching roles.