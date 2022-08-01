Chaska River City Days had gorgeous weather for a weekend of festivities at City Square Park.
The event held Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31, featured musical artists such as Matt McAllister & Holly Halldorson, JamBone, The Castaways and Becky Rae Dalton. On Saturday night, the big tent featured the bands Coyote Wild and Good For Gary.
While listening to music and checking out vendors, there was no shortage of food with vendors such as Sunny Days Comfort Food, Fatbellies BBQ and Pharaoh's Gyros.
The festivities concluded on Sunday with a parade around downtown Chaska in the afternoon.