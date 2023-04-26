Food vendors from Chaska and the surrounding communities will be coming together in one big celebration of local eats for the 38th annual Taste of Chaska event on May 10 from 4–10 p.m.
The event is historically held at City Square Park, but due to construction along Highway 41 through Downtown Chaska, it will be held at Firemen’s Park.
“Like always, there’ll be food trucks, food stands, a beer and wine-tasting tent, activities for kids such as bouncy houses, local business booths and live music,” said Autumn Kaye, events and marketing planner with the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce. “There’s something for everyone.”
Kaye notes that the potential construction noise and disruptions should be “minor,” saying that construction should end around 5 p.m. “The booths will be positioned as far away from the construction as possible,” she said.
Attendees can expect to see businesses such as Dandy Lion Coffee, iPierogi, Mayta’s Cafe, Pharaoh’s Gyros, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Three Mad Poppers Gourmet Popcorn.
Kaye urged that in order to “find out who else is attending, you have to attend the event.”
“I love the variety of food vendors that we have,” she said. “I like healthier food and we have a few options in that category like Nautical Bowls and Smooth Move smoothies, as well as Revive Nutrition which is located in Downtown Chaska.”
The Chaska Lions will have a booth with beer and the chamber will be selling seltzers and boxed wine. All other alcohol has to be purchased inside the tasting tent.
To enter the tasting tent, there’s a $10 fee and the tent cannot be reentered after exiting without paying the fee again. ID is required, no exceptions.
Beer and wine tasting vendors, as listed on the website, include:
-Excelsior Brewing Company
-Hackamore Brewing Company
-Parley Lake Winery
-Schram Haus Brewery
The Howes, Butchart and Scott Band will be the entertainment for the event. Kaye describes them as “pop rock.”
Kaye estimates that there will be about 50 vendors at the event for the more than 2,000 people predicted to attend.
The event has faced some hardships in recent years, with cancellations around the pandemic and a postponement last year due to weather. Should there be severe weather this year, the alternative date will be May 17.
Kaye cites the draw of this event to be “the spirit of community and bringing that community together through good food and beverages.”