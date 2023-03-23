A Better Society, a Chanhassen-based nonprofit, hosted a Fix-It Clinic on March 18 from noon to 4 p.m. in partnership with Carver County Environmental Services.
End results of the clinic:
- 60 participants
- 26 volunteers
- 83 items brought in totaling more than 1,000 pounds
- 98% success rate in terms of either fixing the broken item or providing a diagnosis for further repair
- 69% of all items brought in were repaired onsite
- Of the 1,050 pounds brought in, 8 pounds were directed to appropriate recycling methods
- The other 1,042 pounds were either fixed onsite or diagnosed
“In our second year hosting the county’s Fix-It Clinics, we continue to see meaningful success in encouraging the repair of broken items and reducing the amount of waste in our landfills," said Khai Tran, co-owner of A Better Society. "This event demonstrates how our community can come together collaboratively to create sustainable change.”
The next Fix-It Clinics will be held on July 15 and Oct. 7 from noon-4 p.m. Sign ups for registrants and volunteers can be found online at www.abettersociety.org/fix-it-clinics.