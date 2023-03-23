A Better Society, a Chanhassen-based nonprofit, hosted a Fix-It Clinic on March 18 from noon to 4 p.m. in partnership with Carver County Environmental Services.

End results of the clinic:

  • 60 participants
  • 26 volunteers
  • 83 items brought in totaling more than 1,000 pounds
  • 98% success rate in terms of either fixing the broken item or providing a diagnosis for further repair
  • 69% of all items brought in were repaired onsite
  • Of the 1,050 pounds brought in, 8 pounds were directed to appropriate recycling methods
  • The other 1,042 pounds were either fixed onsite or diagnosed

“In our second year hosting the county’s Fix-It Clinics, we continue to see meaningful success in encouraging the repair of broken items and reducing the amount of waste in our landfills," said Khai Tran, co-owner of A Better Society. "This event demonstrates how our community can come together collaboratively to create sustainable change.”

The next Fix-It Clinics will be held on July 15 and Oct. 7 from noon-4 p.m. Sign ups for registrants and volunteers can be found online  at www.abettersociety.org/fix-it-clinics.

