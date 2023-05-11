Efforts toward the long-anticipated “Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway” have finally come to fruition. On Tuesday, May 9, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed into law the bill to designate a section of Highway 5 as such.
On Thursday, May 4, the Minnesota Senate voted to approve the commemoration of Prince’s legacy along the stretch of Chanhassen roadway adjacent to Paisley Park, where the pop star lived and recorded his music. In a bittersweet moment, the House unanimously passed its companion bill on April 21 — the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death at age 57 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Signs indicating the designation will be purple in honor of the late artist’s trademark color.
“It’s a tremendous privilege to work with Minnesotans and all the advocates to recognize and honor Prince’s contribution to our state, our county, and the world,” Rep. Lucy Rehm, DFL-Chanhassen, said in an April press release.
The cost of any memorial highway signage and maintenance must be funded by non-state sources, and Prince’s dedicated fans have privately raised the necessary funds, according to a release from the office of Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia.
“It is very special to see this legislation to honor Prince Rogers Nelson through to the end,” said Coleman, who began the undertaking during her time on the Chanhassen City Council. “Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway is a meaningful way we can commemorate the great accomplishments of a man known and admired worldwide, but who chose to call Chanhassen home. I am thrilled to see the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway become a reality.”
“Prince never asked nobody for anything,” said Mark Webster, Prince’s longtime friend and advocate for the highway designation at the Thursday announcement. “I think this is one of the greatest gifts we can give him.”
The stretch of highway that will commemorate the Minnesota artist had previously been designated as the Augie Mueller Memorial Highway. This designation, which preceded recent renaming efforts, stretches southwest all the way to Gaylord in honor of the late State Sen. August Mueller, who passed away in 1996.
Mueller represented Sibley County for about 30 years.
The Prince Highway will go from Mitchell Road in Eden Prairie to Hazeltine Boulevard in Chanhassen. There, the Augie Mueller Highway will pick up and remain intact for the rest of its established route.
“We want to thank you for allowing us that segment of the highway,” Webster said, addressing the Mueller family. “And you’re not forgotten because we are going to help you get your sign back up, too.”
“I really wanted to give a shout out to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which was really an essential part of this bill,” Rehm said at the announcement. She also acknowledged MnDOT’s Jennifer Witt, who was instrumental in the project and, specifically, in receiving approval for the purple signs.
Witt said it took some work to pull off, but added, “I’m just really happy that everybody's pleased and everybody’s happy with the way this turned out.”
The number seven was important to the late artist and for that reason, Rehm said, the House bill relating to the seven-mile stretch of highway was named 717. Prince had an affinity for the number and symbology generally as demonstrated by his song “7” on the album “Love Symbol” and his name change in early 90s.
“The voice of many colors sings a song that’s so bold,” is a lyric from the 1992 song, and now, thirty years later, Prince’s bold voice and signature shade of purple will be memorialized along the highway that leads to the place he called home.