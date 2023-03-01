Contemporary textile artists will challenge the expectations of traditional quilt-making in an exhibition coming in April to the Carver County Historical Society.
“Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints,” which opens April 6 at the Historical Society in Waconia, will feature seven fiber artists from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Quilts, mixed media pieces and installations will be on display. The work utilizes a variety of traditional and experimental techniques that push the envelope in terms of color and size, with some pieces reaching over 8 feet tall.
“Material Pulses” is curated by renowned quilt-making artist and teacher Nancy Crow. Crow has taught the art of quilt-making around the globe, and is the co-founder of the Quilt and Surface Design Symposium and Quilt National, a contemporary quilt exhibition.
“Material Pulses is the culmination of my mission to bring back the majesty, strength, and energy of textile works, particularly large quilts,” she said in a press release.
The artists featured in “Material Pulses” run the gamut in terms of professional and life experience, and although they are all fiber artists, their work reflects their unique artistic visions and techniques.
Elizabeth Brandt, whose work will be featured at the exhibit, was inspired by Crow’s work. After years in advertising and illustration, Brandt took up artistic quilt-making. Her work is improvisational, so “every day in the studio is a surprise, sometimes even a good one,” she writes on her website. Much of Brandt’s work, including the pieces in the “Material Pulses” exhibit, balance large geometric and organic shapes while using a bold, colorful palette.
Another featured artist, Mary Lou Alexander, was a biological anthropologist for 25 years before resigning to become a full-time textile artist. She utilizes a variety of techniques in her work, including “shibori,” a Japanese dyeing method.
Other featured artists include Denise L. Roberts, Claire Benn, Christine Mauersberger, Barb Wills and Jayne Willoughby.