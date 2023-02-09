The Eastern Carver County School Board approved a policy for the selection of library and media material at its Jan. 23 meeting, joining many districts around the country that are addressing the way books are selected and deselected in school media centers.
Assistant Superintendent Erin Rathke said the move was made to be “clear and transparent” on how “parents can engage and give feedback,” with the biggest changes to the policy being language updates.
While this policy and another on curriculum development “are intertwined in lots of ways,” Rathke clarified that the process for addressing book concerns in classrooms and the media center are different.
“Not all districts around us have both the curriculum review and the media review policy, so we actually have more opportunities to engage with our community than a lot of our surrounding districts,” said Celi Haga, director of communications and community relations for the district.
The selection policy now states that before the challenge process, those with concerns regarding books in the library must:
- Meet with the Building Administration/Teacher/Media Specialists where they can provide additional context for the resource.
- Teacher/Media Specialist will support finding a reasonable alternative title.
- Individual student library records can reflect parental/guardian decision regarding subject of titles.
Laura Gingras, a parent and former media specialist in District 112 and media and digital learning coordinator for Laketown Elementary School in Waconia, praised the district’s work on the revisions and clarifications to the policy.
“I think that parents need to talk to the school librarian when they’re concerned about a title because this can often go right to them and be resolved,” Gingras said. “So many times it goes to the school board and the school library had no idea that anybody had a problem with that specific book because they never came and talked to the school librarian first.”
Gingras is also the president-elect of Information and Technology Educators of Minnesota, formerly an independent organization that is now a subdivision of the Minnesota Library Association.
“We want to make sure people understand our role because a lot of people have a very antiquated idea of what a librarian is, and a lot of people, including school administrators, see it as an outdated thing,” Gingras said.
Gingras went on to add that it is not required by the state to have a licensed librarian in every school. This used to be required, but was changed in the 1990s.
“Our organization is trying to work with the government, with the Minnesota Department of Education, to make sure that school administrations understand that having a para with no training in selecting books for a library is not your best bet,” Gingras said.
Rathke acknowledged the importance of relationships media specialists create with students and teachers.
“I have created great relationships with this group of educators inside our district and I do think we simplify the role that they play; like they just shelve books or they number the Dewey Decimal System and that simply is just not accurate,” Rathke said.
Haga spoke from personal experience as a parent with children in the district on how media specialists are “more than somebody who checks out books.”
“The media specialists, for both my oldest and my middle (children), they’re both in secondary right now. That’s been their person,” Haga said.
In Gingras’ current role, classes visit the library for half an hour every week and she teaches them about library skills, digital literacy and research skills.
“Outside groups will target a specific book, encourage people to go find this book in libraries and attack it without even having read the whole book, and that’s my biggest problem with all this,” Gingras said. “They don’t see all the other many, many quality items that the school librarian has found that is helping their child, that is teaching their child, that is opening their child’s mind to the world.”
At the Jan. 23 school board meeting, Gingras spoke during the public hearing portion, saying, “The only thing licensed school librarians want to ‘turn our kids into’ is lifelong readers.”
BACK AND FORTH
The Carver County Conservative Republicans Facebook page urged its supporters on Jan 19. to speak out at the Jan. 23 school board meeting against the removal of citizen inclusion from the policy, with the driving force being “there has been a continuous erosion and disconnect formed between our schools and our community.”
“We had overflow at the board meeting and I would say it was split about 50/50 in terms of people that had questions about the policy and folks that were there in support of the policy,” Haga said.
Svetlana Kolesnikova, a candidate for the ECCS board in the 2022 election, spoke and highlighted books from the adult section of a public library that are in the school district’s media centers. Those titles include “Monday’s Not Coming,” “Fun Home,” “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” and “Tricks.”
She said that these books were not age appropriate and said that the district should consider Federal Communications Commission guidelines.
Jen Hedin, of Carver, expressed concern about one graphic novel in particular that allegedly shows a scene of sexual violence between a minor and an adult.
“I don’t believe in book banning, but I do, as a reasonable human being, believe that certain content should not be provided to children if it cannot be read on the news,” she said.
Jonas Sjoberg, of Chaska, spoke about the “disturbing trend that seems to be spreading around school districts in the U.S,” pointing to a scaling back in equity policies.
“It also shows up as efforts to ban LGBT subjects or equity from being discussed in the classrooms, or attempts to ban books with LGBT subjects or equity subjects from schools altogether,” Sjoberg said.
He then went on to add, “I am confident that this community will have your back. That we will not stand silent and see people attack our schools and libraries in an attempt to bully and persecute our LGBT or BIPOC youth or communities.”
Rathke ultimately stated that, “we would never want to stand in the way of a student meeting a standard and honoring and valuing families' perspectives,” and encouraged families to engage with the official process outlined in 631 should they have concerns.