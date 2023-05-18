Antoni Tarchala’s last-ditch plea to save the house he started to build about 21 years ago was not enough to keep the Carver City Council from approving a bid to have the structure demolished.
Tarchala attended Monday night’s council meeting, apologizing and saying, in part: “We didn’t know the rules. I don’t want to lose our house.”
Tarchala said he believed he only needed to complete the outside of the house and could finish the interior when time and funds allowed.
But the planned four-bedroom, four-bath, 3,700-square-foot house at 216 Carver Creek Place sat idle for many years without improvements, causing the city to seek legal action to have demolished after a building inspection report indicated hazardous conditions.
After Tarchala’s comments and statements from Carver City Attorney Dave Anderson, the council approved a consent agenda item that approved a bid of $28,750 by Don & Wayne Excavating of Belle Plaine to raze the building and level the site.
Anderson said he’d had several communications with Tarchala, who did not agree with the building inspection report. While Anderson said he and city staff were sympathetic to Tarchala’s situation, there was no recommendation to divert from demolition.
In a recent interview with Southwest News Media, Tarchala, who was cleaning out the building at the time, said: “Nobody ordered us to finish the inside. That doesn’t mean we weren’t going to finish it, but my wife (Janina) got sick and needed an operation, too. We just thought everything was OK because the outside was done.”
The City Council in July deemed the abandoned structure hazardous based on an inspection that revealed structural concerns, including: numerous unfinished floors and ceilings, unfinished and unsafe staircases, improperly installed roof trusses and concerns regarding foundation walls.
There were a number of Carver County Court hearings regarding the city’s abatement order. In January, the Tarchalas were granted a 30-day continuance to contest the abatement order, but did not and a judge in February rejected another continuance request.
That order allows the city to demolish the building. The Tarchalas have until the end of May to remove all personal property.
A building permit for the structure was issued in 2002 to construct a single-family dwelling on the property, but the permit was deemed invalid by the city in 2007. The property has never been heated nor occupied.
Items stored in the building included: automotive fluids, automotive parts, machinery, appliances, construction debris and refuse, including combustible materials, according to the inspection report. A large number of garbage bags containing used insulation were found inside, as well as many garment bags.