In spring 2022, hundreds of high school students attending the New Prague prom made their way to the Next Chapter Winery to take prom photos. Jackie Brockway, the general manager for the winery, said the Barrel Room, which overlooks a pond, is a popular place for photos.
It sparked an idea: What if there was an adult prom that took place at the winery?
“The parents were here talking about their proms of the past, which made us realize what a nostalgic and fun night it could be for adults,” Brockway said.
Brockway said that when singer and looping performer Tony Williams reached out, she said it was “a perfect match.”
Williams has headlined rock and country shows and has opened as part of other bands for the likes of Aerosmith, Alice Cooper and Tim McGraw, among others, according to the adult prom’s event page on Facebook.
The winery will be hosting its first adult prom on April 7. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with music playing until 10 p.m. There will be a $5 cover charge at the door.
According to the Facebook event page, adult prom goers will be allowed to wear whatever they desire, but “prom dresses/suits (especially those from the 80’ and 90’s) are encouraged.”
Some other highlights for the event includes drink specials, including throwback 80’s cocktails like the Woo Woo and the Blue Lagoon. Mind of Mo Photography will have a prom-themed photo shoot available for purchase, and a food truck will be on hand from 12-8 p.m.
Other events
In addition to the inaugural adult prom, events at the winery include weekly wine bingo on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Bingo is free to play, and winners receive a gift certificate to the winery.
Starting on March 9, there will be “Cards & Cocktails,” which is also free to attend. “This is a get-together of people who love to play cards,” Brockway said. “There are no tournaments and there is no pressure.”
Cards & Cocktails will be on the second Thursday and fourth Saturday of every month. On Thursdays, it starts at 6 p.m., and 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
To celebrate Women’s History Month, the winery will be hosting “I am Woman Celebration” on March 26 from 1-4 p.m.
Brockway said there will be music, a beauty bar with Mary Kay, “I am Woman” photo sessions with Mind of Mo Photography, along with more. The event entry fee is $5.
Brockway said 100% of the proceeds will go to Ruth’s House, “which provides transitional housing in a safe, supportive and healing environment to help women and families on their way to a new beginning.”
For more information about the winery and about other upcoming events, visit nextchapterwinery.com.