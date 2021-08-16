The Chanhassen City Council unanimously approved measures to allow the Degler Farm, off of Audubon Road, to expand its agricultural entertainment offerings.
Beginning in fall 2019, the Degler Farm invited the public to "Experience the Farm" on weekends, with attractions that included corn mazes and hayrides. With new changes to the city code, the farm will be able to provide more activities in the future.
The item was initially brought in front of the council at its July 26 meeting.
Todd Degler approached the city with interest in using the property, Degler Farm, owned by Gayle Degler, a Carver County commissioner and located at 9111 Audubon Road. Degler Farm staff worked with city staff to make changes to the city code.
EDUCATION
According to Todd Degler, one of the goals of the farm is to educate the community. They want to offer agricultural entertainment because it is fun, but also because they want to share the outdoors with the public, he said.
“We want to provide a more family oriented experience,” Degler said.
Over the last 40 years, family farms have shrunk and many farms are looking for other ways to generate revenue outside of the traditional corn and soybean markets, Degler said. The Deglers want to maintain a commercially sustainable business and want to have the ability to grow into things that are profitable, he added.
Degler offered a number of changes to the city code. Mayor Elise Ryan suggested that the item be tabled to the Aug. 9 meeting because work still needed to be done between the Deglers and city staff regarding the proposed changes.
At the Aug. 9 council meeting, a few changes and additions to the city code were presented.
Those changes included ending entertainment no later than a half an hour after sunset; limiting retail space to 300 square feet; maintaining emergency vehicle access to all areas on site; and requiring a special event permit for outdoor music with amplified sound.
AGRITOURISM
Agritourism is defined as agricultural, horticultural, or agribusiness activity that allows for recreation, education, entertainment and tourism in conjunction with agriculture support and services directly associated with ongoing agricultural activities on site.
Six parcels of land in the city of Chanhassen, including the Degler’s property, comply with the agritourism definition.
The interim use permit lasts for five years, at that point, the applicant would have to reapply for the permit, even if no changes have been made.
The interim use permit gives the city the opportunity to review how this is operating and whether it’s something the city wants to continue or make changes to, said Councilor Haley Schubert.
“This is new to the city,” Schubert said.
According to Councilor Lucy Rehm, it costs about $200 to reply for a five-year interim use permit, “which seems pretty reasonable,” she said.