Over the summer, Jim Cramond, owner of Strains of the Earth, was concerned that he may no longer be able to sell products containing THC. The city of Jordan was contemplating a temporary moratorium on the sale of THC products for one year.
Minnesota passed statewide legislation last July which allowed certain THC edibles and THC-infused drinks to be sold. It also allowed individual municipalities to determine licensing and regulations and also allowed for up to one-year moratoriums.
While the city passed the temporary moratorium, Strains of the Earth was grandfathered in.
Not only is the business thriving, but Cramond’s opening a new store in Carver on Jan. 16. Unlike Jordan, the city didn’t put any temporary moratorium in place.
“We felt very comfortable moving forward with the city of Carver,” Cramond said.
As stores like Strains of the Earth open across the south metro, the Legislature will once again be debating legislation to legalize adult recreational cannabis for those 21 and over.
“I’m committed as the senate author to make sure we move this through the process this year and make adult use cannabis legal here in Minnesota,” said state Sen. Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville), the chief author of the senate bill during a press conference last week.
The legislation
For years, state Rep. Jess Hanson (DFL-Burnsville) has advocated and organized around the legalization of adult recreational cannabis.
After the measure failed previously, she said during a press conference that the November elections showed legislators that the majority of Minnesotans are ready for it.
“Voters told us loud and clear that they are looking to end the failed system of cannabis prohibition,” Hanson said.
The first draft of the legislation would allow people age 21 and older to purchase up to two ounces of cannabis, and would place an 8% cannabis tax on retail sales.
Hanson, whose district also includes Savage, noted it’s also an opportunity for economic development in communities that really have been disproportionately impacted.
“I think the most important parts of economic development are making sure we have low barriers for entry,” Hanson said. She said that other states have high licensing fees or complex requirements that are “not feasible for a lot of people to meet on a smaller budget.”
She said it’s also important to look at what it would take to make sure licenses are issued “fairly and in a way that is reparative as well.”
Hanson hopes to see changes in regards to who would and wouldn’t be able to work in the industry. As the bill is currently written, language would restrict people with certain offenses from being able to work there.
“I don’t think that we need to continue to have these restrictions on who can and can’t work in the industry,” she said.
Local controlWhile some states allow local municipalities to dictate whether cannabis can be sold in their communities, the current proposed legislation wouldn’t allow it.
Hanson said governments should be responsible and follow the data. She said states like California and Colorado that allowed individual municipalities to make the decision still faced issues with the illegal market.
“We find that the illicit market doesn’t go away,” she said.
Local municipalities are currently able to create their ordinances around the licensing and regulation of legalized THC products.
Chaska and Carver never passed any type of moratorium, but Jordan, Prior Lake and Scott County townships all have one year moratoriums in place for the sale of the products. Savage also has a moratorium in place but is reviewing a licensing proposal next month, according to city administrator Brad Larson. Shakopee passed a moratorium until Dec. 31 and recently passed an ordinance which only allows stores that have a valid tobacco license to to get licenses.
According to Shakopee city spokesperson Amanda McKnight, no businesses there have applied for a license ahead of the deadline for this article.
Educational aspect
Cramond says he thinks in order to be able to sell THC products going forward, the employees need to be knowledgeable enough to explain to consumers how products work.
“It’s kind of like walking into a pharmacy and having the customer be able to grab whatever they want without any guidance from a pharmacist,” he said.
As of right now Cramond feels that not all businesses selling products are knowledgeable enough to sell them.
“There are definitely a lot of current businesses selling these products that shouldn’t be selling these products,” he said.
“I do think they need to be extremely selective on the applicants” seeking licenses, Cramond added.
Not all on board
In a phone interview Monday, Jan. 9, Nothing But Hemp CEO and Minnesota Cannabis Association co-founder Steve Brown said the proposed legislation is “absolutely horrible. I do not support it the way how it’s written right now at all.”
In an email, he listed a number of items the Minnesota Cannabis Association hopes to see in the final version of the legislation, including “a free hemp derived THC market”; licensing for formulators, retailers and wholesalers; full panel testing on all products that are edible and beverages; and fines for companies with noncompliant products.
Port, the author of the senate bill, said during last week’s press conference that supporters of legalization are going to be working to educate members of the senate in hopes of building the same bipartisan support in the house.
“That comes through conversations and it comes through committee hearings,” Port said.