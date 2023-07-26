The Carver County Sheriff’s Office recently accepted a nearly $68,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Commerce for the purpose of funding additional auto theft prevention measures.
Specifically, the county is looking to use the grant funds to purchase patrol vehicle camera systems capable of automatically reading license plates.
These systems would work in tandem with the sheriff’s office’s existing body cameras and evidence storage structure.
According to the July 18 county board packet, the addition of automatic license plate readers will help deputies complete license plate checks at an exponentially greater rate than manual entry allows.
This is not only important in terms of a swift response to vehicle theft, but becomes all the more important in a time where staffing levels are less than ideal.
The state’s Auto Theft Prevention Grant Program actually began over two decades ago in 1996, but with a rise in car thefts in recent years, the state has ramped up its efforts to deter crimes of this nature.
According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, an average of 44 cars were stolen across the state each day last year.
The seven-county metro area accounts for a large portion of the state’s vehicle thefts, and according to the July 18 county board packet, auto theft in Carver County alone rose approximately 16% from 2020 to 2021.
Earlier this year, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office responded to a string of motor vehicle thefts in Watertown.
At that time Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud advised county residents to keep their car doors locked and valuables out of view.
“People with criminal intent tend to move on from a locked vehicle with no valuables in sight,” he said in a March press release.
In addition to the increase in auto thefts, there’s been a marked rise in catalytic converter thefts over the past couple of years. During this past legislative session, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law that aims to curtail the practice.
The bill outlines new requirements for the purchase and possession of catalytic converters and establishes new penalties for violating those requirements.