Snowshoeing started as a means to improve the efficiency of walking through excessive amounts of snow, and has now turned into a beloved winter recreational activity.
Carly Hawkinson, an interpretive naturalist with the state Department of Natural Resources based out of Jay Cooke State Park, discussed the ins and outs of the growing winter recreation in Minnesota in a virtual DNR presentation in early 2022.
“There’s so much of a benefit to being outdoors, for our health, well being and mind. You’re burning a lot of calories and using a lot of muscle groups,” Hawkinson said in an interview with Southwest News Media. “Snowshoeing is a fantastic opportunity to get outside and recreate and enjoy our beautiful landscapes. That’s why I do it.”
She noted that Indigenous people were the first to “fashion together the traditional webbed snowshoe.”
“People had to make their own adaptations for walking on the snow,” she said in the presentation. “With snowshoes, your feet basically cover a larger area and that helps to distribute or spread out a person’s weight so you don’t sink so far into the snow… What started thousands of years ago as an essential mode of winter transportation, has turned into a popular recreational activity.”
One’s height and weight will determine the size of snowshoe needed, while purpose, location and type of snow will determine what style of snowshoe works best.
The two main types of snowshoes are urban/modern snowshoes made out of metal and traditional ones made out of wood. One of the perks of an urban snowshoe, according to Hawkinson, is the “metal teeth or claws” on the bottom that help over icy or on slopes.
She will occasionally see people wearing snowshoes incorrectly, however. “When you put your foot into the snowshoe binding, the top of your toes should be in the middle of that toe hole opening. That’s a mistake I see people make a lot.”
Hawkinson bought her first pair of urban snowshoes about five years ago, but says she still loves her wooden snowshoes. She said In northern Minnesota the Ojibwe and Michigan style snowshoes are most popular.
“They just sound quieter as you’re going along and they feel gentler as you walk,” she said. “But, you know, they don’t have those metal teeth on the bottom so I do a lot of squatting as I go down hills.”
WHERE TO GO
Two of Carver County’s parks, Baylor Regional Park and Lake Minnewashta Regional Park have snowshoes and cross country skis available to rent on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Jan. 7.
“We have aluminum framed snowshoes with a vinyl or synthetic, easy to take off binding,” said Samuel Pertz, Parks and Trail Supervisor with Carver County Parks and Recreation. “Something you get at an REI, Dick’s Sporting Goods or SCHEELS. We offer a range of sizes so we should be able to outfit really anyone.”
Pertz is particularly fond of Minnewashta and Baylor Regional Park for snowshoeing as “there’s more landscape to explore there.”
“In my mind, Baylor Regional Park is a pretty serene experience,” he said. “You’re out on the far west end of the county, it’s rural out there, it’s much quieter.”
For those that want a bit more of an adventure, and have their own snowshoes, Pertz recommends Coney Island in Waconia, which he noted has garnered more popularity the past couple of years.
“You could walk from the mainland out to Coney Island and then explore,” Pertz said. “You’d want to verify safety and make sure you’re walking on the lake in good conditions… Ice is never 100% safe.”
The 12.5 mile long Dakota Rail Regional Trail also allows snowshoeing as it does not get maintained in the winter.
LACK OF SNOW
Pertz has been disappointed that the last few Minnesota winters haven’t provided the best conditions for snowshoeing.
“We really haven’t had enough snow cover at one time, or stay on the ground, that really provides an opportunity to get an understanding of what snowshoeing really is,” Pertz said. “The intent of a snowshoe, as it was designed, was for efficiency. For the people at that time to move across the landscape and not get stuck mid-thigh or deeper in snow.”
Even though the lack of snowfall negatively impacts the snowshoeing experience, Pertz said they will still rent to those who want to give it a try and that “it’s still a pretty positive experience.”
For those interested in a true snowshoeing experience, Pertz recommends going up to northern Minnesota.
For those wanting to stay local, Pertz recommends watching for days with substantial snowfall and going out the next morning and enjoying parts of parks where people haven’t walked. Due to a lack of an ordinance that states a user has to stay on a trail while snowshoeing, other parts of parks are available.
“That has led us to try and find virgin snow that’s not been compressed or has been groomed with our ski grooming equipment, allowing a person to try and emulate what the snowshoes are supposed to be doing for them as they move through the landscape,” Pertz said.
Pertz noted that trekking poles or ski poles, which are available to rent at certain parks, are beneficial when traipsing through untouched snow.
“If you need a little extra helping hand or balance as you move along, they can also be helpful if you’re going up or down little hills or slopes, or if there’s icy patches,” Hawkinson said.
This lack of snow in the early winter months has influenced Carver County Parks and Recreation to push back their programming to mid-January through February.
“From our assessment, you’re definitely going to see better snow conditions mid-January,” Pertz said.
On Jan. 28 and Feb. 25, candlelit ski events will be held at Baylor Regional Park, where snowshoes will also be available for rent. Snowshoeing is not allowed on groomed ski trails.
To learn more about conditions, the Parks and Recreation website is updated on a weekly basis, the Facebook page stays updated and the hotline is available to call for the most accurate information.
