After 20 years of serving the county, the Carver County Environmental Services Center is reaching capacity, and it’s not entirely clear yet what the long-term solution will be.
At the March 13 Chanhassen City Council meeting, councilors briefly spoke about the city’s partnership with the county Environmental Services Department.
Last year, Carver County approached the city about hosting a county managed cardboard recycling site near the Public Works facility. Shortly after, the city was asked about the possibility of locating a site for organics, as well, according to City Manager Laurie Hokkanen.
A city document from 2022 suggests that “uptick in online ordering has generated an unprecedented amount of cardboard box material” and that the county center collected 100,000 pounds of cardboard in 2019 as opposed to 350,000 in 2021.
Chanhassen residents account for more than a third of the visits to the Environmental Services Center, according to the document, and last September the city agreed to host a satellite cardboard recycling drop-off near its Public Works facility. “The city is a willing partner in the short-term, but would like to know the long-term plans for recycling and waste in Carver County,” Hokkanen said at the March 13 meeting.
In response to the request for more information, the Environmental Services Department prepared a slideshow presentation for the city, giving an update on current operations.
“Simply put, Carver County is outgrowing the current Environmental Center,” according to the update, noting that participation and waste volume continues to increase at its Chaska location.
The slideshow indicated that the county board has approved a future planning study for collecting and managing household hazardous waste and problem materials, and the county will have a more detailed plan in the next 8-12 months.
In 2019, the center stopped accepting brush and yard waste due to the issues with capacity as well as concerns over drop-off safety. The line of cars waiting to drop off materials sometimes extends onto Highway 5, and highway patrol had expressed concern over public safety, according to the presentation.
Analysis of waste intake found that a fourth of these vehicles were bringing brush or yard waste. The county is statutorily required to collect household hazardous waste, and brush and yard waste is one area that it can cut to decrease traffic and waste intake.
The county has been looking for alternative sites for yard waste collection but has been unsuccessful so far. When the center opened in 2002 there were limited alternatives for yard waste service, but now there are local private businesses that are able to offer these services.
In 2023, Chanhassen received the most in waste reduction and recycling grant dollars of any community in the county. The city also has a recycling coupon program with the county that allows residents to receive $20 worth of waived recycling fees at the center. According to the slideshow, more than 600 residents utilized the coupon last year. The cardboard recycling pilot project is scheduled to open near the Public Works facility this year.
“I know we do get a lot of questions about yard waste and recycling, and ‘What is the city going to do?’ and ‘What is the county going to do?’ so I appreciate this update” Mayor Elise Ryan said at the meeting.