The fifth-annual Jander Classic Golf Tournament will take place at Pioneer Creek Golf Course in Maple Plain on July 26, according to a press release.
The “Give 60 for #60 Foundation,” in partnership with the friends and family of Jake Anderson, are hosting the scramble-style tournament, which is open to the public.
Registration ends July 20. It is $80 for 18 holes of golf and dinner, $55 for nine holes and dinner, and $35 for only dinner.
The event supports the work of the Jake Anderson Legacy Fund, which awards scholarships to high school lacrosse players, as well as the Jake Anderson Leadership Symposium for high school students. The foundation honors the 2013 Orono High School graduate, who died in 2013.
For more information, visit www.janderclassic.com.