Sitting in a student worker chair at Belmont University, Jaimee Hood opened up her emails.
She was in the midst of her first semester of college and Belmont wasn’t feeling like a good fit.
The college based out of Nashville, Tennessee was known for its music program (fitting for Music City), and Hood had no plans of pursuing that career.
So she reached out to other schools in search of a transfer.
The University of Minnesota and the University of Denver were top choices, but she ultimately chose familiarity over a new start.
That school was Bethel University.
During her senior year at Stillwater High School, Hood, a Woodbury native, did full-time Post Secondary Enrollment Option at Bethel where she began to fall in love with the school.
Then, when it came time to look for a fresh start after initially choosing Belmont because her brother went there, Bethel felt like the place to be.
“It just felt like home,” Hood said.
Fast forward to this May, where Hood graduated from Bethel with a communications studies major and a business minor.
During her time in the communications department, she utilized her skills in writing and storytelling, which she has always known she likes. Last summer, she interned at the Stillwater Gazette and hopes to maintain a career in writing.
“My hope is to continue writing as long as I can,” Hood said.
Along with writing, Hood also loves working with kids and developing relationships. For her, community journalism is the happy medium involving writing and building those relationships.
“Journalism and storytelling are really important,” she said. “It matters to the people you are writing about.”
When she’s not interning for Southwest News Media this summer, you can find her running outside or walking trails at Lake Elmo Park Reserve with her family.
But she is ready to invest in this community.
“I am really excited to get to know people and build relationships.”