Want to see the metamorphosis process up close?
A monarch butterfly house is available for viewing at the Mustard Seed Landscape and Garden Center in Chanhassen.
Ward Johnson, co-director of Save Our Monarchs, an organization devoted to maintaining the monarch population, designed the butterfly shelter and set it up two weeks ago.
Kelly Lorenz, general manager of Mustard Seed, began talking with Johnson, as well as a frequent customer, in the spring about possibly hosting a butterfly house.
Originally, Johnson placed one male and one female butterfly in the shelter. From caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly, there are now hundreds of living creatures roaming around.
In the beginning, only two of the 18 employees at the Mustard Seed were allowed in the shelter to organize the milkweed and chicken wire used to hold the leaves the caterpillars eat.
Now they are at a point where no one is entering, since they can water plants on the outside and keep the predators away from the caterpillars.
Lorenz said caterpillars under one inch of length are typically the most vulnerable to predators such as wasps, birds and beetles, and the less opening and closing of the door, the less likely one of them enters.
Eventually, she hopes the shelter can be moved to the back of the store, where there is a pasture with more wildflowers and milkweed. This will help the caterpillars become more self-sustaining and not require employees to regularly water the milkweed plants. Lorenz speculates that will happen during their normal time of migration.
“We don’t want to keep them here longer than they are supposed to be,” she said.
But for now, they will stay put.
Johnson hopes that this shelter will raise awareness and interest in the importance of keeping monarch butterflies safe.
“I think this will be an attention-getter,” he said. “Everyone is interested in monarchs.”
One of the butterflies’ new fans is Lorenz. Before the shelter came, she did not have a strong interest in monarchs. But that has all changed.
“I have learned a lot in the past two weeks,” she said.