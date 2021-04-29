Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 29, 2021 print edition of the Chanhassen Villager newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the April 29, 2021 Chanhassen Villager
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- The elusive (and delicious) morel: How to hunt for the Minnesota state mushroom
- Track and Field: Records are already falling this spring
- Carver County Sheriff's Office report
- Tuesday Roundup: Minnetonka beats Eden Prairie for first time in program history
- Library: Calling all aspiring Minnesota writers
- Boys Golf: A 286 for Minnetonka leads the state thus far
- Monday Roundup: Three Chanhassen pitchers combine for no-hitter
- Community-wide garage sales return
- Where the heck it was
- Carver County to expand in-person access for services June 1