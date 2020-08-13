Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the August 13, 2020 print edition of the Chanhassen Villager newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the August 13, 2020 Chanhassen Villager
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Unofficial primary election results for Carver County are in
- Carver County announces transportation support program
- Carver County breaks ground on new Highway 5 regional trail
- Former home of 'Minnesota pickle' Gedney may house one of the nation's largest hemp processing facilities
- Carver County Sheriff's Office reports: DWIs, theft
- Outdoors: Cicadas are all the buzz
- Where the heck is it?
- City of Chanhassen could spend $1.3 million on COVID-related safety improvements in city buildings
- Football, volleyball seasons pushed back to March 2021
- Minnesota Sheriff's Association announces scholarships for students interested in law enforcement