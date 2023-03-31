Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the January 5, 2023 print edition of the Chanhassen Villager newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Construction on Downtown Highway 41 Project in Chaska begins
- Jensen defends license before Medical Board
- Chanhassen catches a glimpse of the Northern Lights
- Carver County Sheriff's Office report
- Keeping Chan's lakes clean doesn't have to be draining
- Letter: Disappointed in Coleman's infrastructure vote
- Minneapolis artist shows work in Arts Consortium of Carver County exhibit
- Minnesota Landscape Arboretum hosts celebration for Indigenous art exhibit
- Schram Haus Brewery celebrates National Beer Day, end of prohibition
- A Better Society, Carver County host first Fix-It Clinic of 2023