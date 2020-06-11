Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the June 11, 2020 print edition of the Chanhassen Villager newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the June 11, 2020 Chanhassen Villager
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- So delicious, it's in the name
- Fatal motorcycle crash in Hollywood Township
- Library: Virtual art exhibit features naturalist
- Gunnar Broin wins Minnesota Senior Showcase golf tournament
- Strong brotherhood among Chanhassen senior baseball players
- Target closing nearly 50 stores in Minnesota amid unrest in Twin Cities
- Commentary: What bugs tell us about our streams
- Area drive-in theaters offer film buffs community from the comfort of their cars
- Lake Minnewashta Regional Park beach is open
- Commentary: What bugs tell us about our streams