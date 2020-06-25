Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the June 25, 2020 print edition of the Chanhassen Villager newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the June 25, 2020 Chanhassen Villager
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Paisley Park reopens July 1
- Where the heck is it?
- Where the heck it was
- Todd Gerhardt honored by Chanhassen City Council
- Ripe for the picking: a roundup of regional strawberry patches
- Library: Racial equity titles available
- Jerry Ruegemer promoted to Park and Recreation director
- Chanhassen City Council approves regional trail funds, despite jump in costs
- Letter: Number that is shameful