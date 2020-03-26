Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the March 26, 2020 print edition of the Chanhassen Villager newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the March 26, 2020 Chanhassen Villager
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Life at 81st Street and 81st Street
- Sen. Scott Jensen: 'Scaring people to death isn't helping us'
- Stuck at home? Try these exercises for kids
- Thankful, fearful, lucky: readers share how COVID-19 has impacted their lives
- Health officials: 89 confirmed COVID-19 cases in MN; virus is circulating widely
- Drive-through COVID-19 testing site launched by Ridgeview and Carver County
- Review: 'Music Man' wins over town and reporter
- Carver County extends walk-in service suspension until April 12
- Carver County Response Fund set up for 'times of crisis'
- City of Victoria declares peacetime emergency due to pandemic
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Minnetonka Beach couple files lawsuit against city, LMCD over dock rights
-
Excitement builds for ice out on Lake Minnetonka
-
Prior Lake police reports, March 17-24
-
Shakopee's Stonebrooke Golf Club open for business
-
Life at 81st Street and 81st Street
-
Woodchuck attempts social distancing, fails miserably
-
Sen. Scott Jensen: 'Scaring people to death isn't helping us'
-
Savage Police report from the March 28 issue
-
Weathering the storm with milk, bread and butter
-
Stuck at home? Try these exercises for kids