Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the November 5, 2020 print edition of the Chanhassen Villager newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the November 5, 2020 Chanhassen Villager
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Election 2020: See the results
- Breaking down the vote in Carver County
- Julia Coleman gains most votes in District 47 election
- Kelly Morrison gains most votes in District 33B race
- David Osmek gains most votes in District 33 election
- Lucy Rehm and Haley Schubert lead Chanhassen City Council race
- 'Unusual network activity' at Ridgeview Medical Center
- Where the heck is it?
- Gayle Degler re-elected as District 1 Carver County Commissioner
- Victoria Christmas Market is Nov. 6-8