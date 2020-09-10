Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the September 10, 2020 print edition of the Chanhassen Villager newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the September 10, 2020 Chanhassen Villager
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Renaissance Festival a drive-thru parade this year
- Med Box Grill finds a permanent home
- From Highway 5 to Prince Rogers Nelson Boulevard: Chanhassen council considers street renaming
- A sign of the times? Carver County candidates and residents see increase in political sign theft
- Bigfoot reported missing in Chanhassen
- Where the heck is it?
- Around the Region: Holy Family edges Southwest Christian in tennis
- Library: Life summed up with books
- Carver County engineer and education advocate leaves part of his estate to Library Foundation
- Paid letter: Will stand up for what is right