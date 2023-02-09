The second annual One Love Celebration and fundraiser is taking place starting Feb. 28 at Bavaria Downs in Chaska.
The event will start with a social hour and will include live music, a silent auction and a faith-inspired art show, as well as the chance to meet acclaimed sculptor and Carver resident Daniel Wellens of Country Tables and award- winning local artist Amy Marie Kulseth of Amy Marie Art.
The seated dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the celebration program will begin at 7 p.m. with impact stories, a performance from local musician Adam Daniels and a live auction.
Tickets for single general admission are $125, a full table of eight is $900 and clergy get free admission.