Instead of waiting to get into the State Fair, a small crowd of hungry apple enthusiasts lined up outside of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s AppleHouse on Aug. 24 for the start of its season.
The AppleHouse, open until early November, sells a unique selection of old favorites and popular varieties of apples developed by the University of Minnesota’s Horticultural Research Center.
“From here to the grocery store, the apples are no comparison,” said Pam Johnson, the first person in line on opening day. “They’re good at the grocery store, but there’s something to be said about these apples. It entices me to come here.”
Treacy Welch, AppleHouse manager and assistant manager at the Arboretum’s Gift & Garden Store, says that AppleHouse apples have been picked within days before being sold — whereas apples one may find in a grocery store could have been “stored for six months to a year.”
The first apple to be sold this season is the First Kiss variety. Most of the First Kiss apples come from a partner grower south of the AppleHouse to meet the high demand of AppleHouse customers. All partners of the AppleHouse are Minnesota based.
First Kiss is a child of the Honeycrisp and Monarch apples, the latter being a variety found in southern parts of the United States.
“It tastes very much like an early Honeycrisp, so it has a bit more tartness to it,” said John Mazzarella, a gardener at the Arboretum. “But it’s still got the same texture and its storage capabilities are way off the charts for an early apple.”
The Honeycrisp, SweeTango, First Kiss and Haralson apples are the known favorites, according to Welch. Harlason is known as a “tried and true baking apple,” according to Welch.
“We were told just recently that the best way to make a pie or sauce with apples is to use a combination of three apples, and a Harelson is a good complement to any of the other apples that you add to whatever mix you make,” Welch said.
Mazzarella and Welch insist that the best way to store an apple is to chill it. Mazzarella reuses poly bags to regulate the moisture transpiration of the fruit.
“Even after an apple is picked, it’s still a living organism and losing moisture as it’s aging,” he said. “The ripening process keeps going until it finally rots.”
Before being able to pick out apples, customers walk through a carefully curated selection of local frozen apple pies, pastries, apple cider, packaged gourmet goodies and gifts. In the fall, the shop also sells pumpkins, squash and gourds grown at the Arboretum.
There are quite a few new products this year, such as Sturdy Wheat, Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, Jirik Family Farms Apple Syrup, Riffs Smokehouse Cured Bacon and AppleHouse merchandise.
The store also sells Arboretum Bee Lab Honey, University of Minnesota Bee Lab Honey and Arboretum Maple Syrup.
“It’s really exciting to see people get excited to come here,” Welch said. “This is my happy place.”
Picking times
Mazzarella says that SweeTango and Zestar! apples were expected to be ready to sell sometime during the week of Aug. 28. These also happen to be Mazzarella’s favorite apple varieties of the early part of the season.
To know that an apple is ready to be picked, gardeners look at the color.
“In addition to being red, the background color has to change from green to yellow,” Mazzarella said.
The weather plays an important role in the flavor and condition of the apples.
“Droughts will concentrate flavors,” Mazzarella said. “But we recently had some heavy rains, so then we have to worry about the apples expanding too fast and cracking. Some varieties are more prone to that than others.”
But with irrigation systems in place around the grounds keeping the trees watered, Mazzarella is hopeful that the sudden influx of rain won’t shock the trees.
Mazzarella says that apple enthusiasts can look forward to tasting the new Triumph apple, a child of the Honeycrisp apple, in three to five years once the new trees have matured enough to produce fruit.
The AppleHouse uses a standard pest control method called integrated pest management, which involves “applying approved chemicals at the proper time to control the pests and only when needed,” Mazzarella said.
This results in the plants only being sprayed every seven to 10 days; and if Mazzarella can still smell the chemicals after that time, he will wait until he can’t anymore so as not to overdo it.
AppleFest
In the spirit of apple season, the Arboretum is hosting its first ever AppleFest — previously known as AppleJam.
This apple themed day will take place on Sept. 23 from 10-4 p.m. at the Margot Picnic Shelters and requires special tickets.
David Bedford, an apple breeder and research scientist at the University of Minnesota, will be giving a presentation on the history of apples, according to Wendy Composto, signature seasonal events manager for the Arboretum.
Traveled Ground, a folk, jazz, blues and rock band out of Waconia, will be performing from 1-4 p.m.
Families can bob for apples, compete in an applesauce eating contest or an apple peeling contest and play apple bingo, among other activities.
There will be an apple-baking contest in which cakes, cookies, crisps, jams/jellies, pies, strudels and turnovers will be judged based on appearance, taste and creativity.
Those interested in competing must pre-register by Sept. 18 and drop off baked goods on Sept. 20 between 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Contest winners will be announced on stage at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23.