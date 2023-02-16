The city of Chanhassen is offering two full-time paid engineering internships to qualified candidates.
The engineering department becomes busier during the summer months and the internships not only fill a need of the city, but also allow prospective engineers the chance to work in the field and gain valuable hands-on experience, the city said.
The city is accepting applications and will continue to do so on a rolling basis until the positions are filled.
The summer internships, offered through the city’s engineering department, pay an hourly rate between $19.06 and $20.60.
This year, the department is seeking candidates for its engineering internship and engineering and water resources internship.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, tasks associated with street rehabilitation projects, traffic monitoring and data collection, crack sealing and sealcoat projects, development of reports, inspections, and maintenance of department records, according to the city.
The engineering and water resources intern will also spend their time performing or assisting in erosion and sediment control inspections, escrow inspections, and stormwater infrastructure inspections. This intern will also assist with pond data collection and work closely with the water resources department.
The engineering intern will assist water resources and environmental departments as needed.
Qualified candidates include high school graduates currently enrolled in a four-year college or technical program in an engineering-related field.Candidates must have completed one year of coursework, but will ideally have a familiarity with municipal construction and relevant software and systems.
Interns will split their time between in-office work and field work.For more information or to apply, visit the employment opportunities page on the Chanhassen city website.