The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Foundation recently announced that Michelle Brunn has joined its board of trustees.
Brunn is the retired vice president in information technology at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Brunn and her husband have been members of the Arboretum for over 20 years and she recently became a member of the Leon Snyder Heritage Society, an honor for donors who make planned gifts to the Arboretum.
Donations to the MLAF make up a significant portion of the Arboretum’s annual operating budget, along with gate admission, memberships and retail revenue, according to a Dec. 8 press release from the arboretum. The past fiscal year saw over 534,000 visitors, a record number for the region’s largest public garden, the organization said.
Earlier in 2022, longtime board member Glenn Stolar, senior director at Slalom, became president of the MLAF Board of Trustees. Stolar replaced Jenny Verner, a former Cargill executive.