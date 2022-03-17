A new exhibit at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul includes more than 175 works of art created by Minnesotans.
On display Feb. 26-July 31, “Art Speaks” features traditional works, such as paintings, sculptures, photographs and drawings, as well as mixed media, from Minnesota artists.
Creating the exhibit was a big undertaking, according to Brian Szott, a senior curator for the art collection at the Minnesota Historical Society — one the organization was well-equipped to take on.
“All the other arts organizations in town feature work by Minnesotans, but it’s part of a larger and broader mission of that particular institution, whether that’s the Walker or the (Minneapolis Institute of Art),” he said. “Our mission is to showcase comprehensively art in Minnesota and so by that fact it is unique in the state.”
The exhibit features four interrelated themes. The first two, “faces” and “places,” play to the collections’ historic strengths rooted in portraiture and landscapes. The second two, abstraction and contemporary voices, feature works that speak to the strengths of visual arts in Minnesota.
“The goal of the exhibition was to showcase the depth and breadth of art-making in Minnesota, both historically and in the present time,” said Szott, who has been with the historical society since 2001.
The work showcased in “Art Speaks” spans 160-some years, from the 1850s to 2020, and that evolution of the art is one of the interesting aspects of the exhibit, Szott said.
“So much has changed,” he said. “What started out as capturing the likeness of somebody, when before a camera was available, to today, where artists are trying to explore issues of identity or more internal aspects of one’s individuality.”
Szott said organizers wanted the exhibit to be unique to the state’s culture. “We really wanted to showcase the fact that these artists and their work come with stories and those stories most likely will resonate with Minnesota visitors more than perhaps other work,” he said.
Featured artists include Charles Beck and one of his popular woodcuts; Cameron Booth, a mid-century artist with a scene from the Iron Range and a colorful abstraction; and Patrick DesJarlait, whose work drew on childhood memories of Ojibwe traditions.
Others include Michael Kareken, a professor at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design; and Clara Mairs and her double-portraits, which have become known as the “Lovers Series.”
“Minnesotans have been making art for a long time and there’s a shared sensibility,” Szott said. “I joke that they drink the same water and breathe the same air that we do and so we somehow have a bond that we know what they’re looking at and I think that’s helpful.”