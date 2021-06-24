Two months ago, 20-some people met over arts- and conversation-filled Zoom meetings. Now, that art is displayed across Carver County for the public’s contemplation and enjoyment.
The "Celebrating Our Differences" photo journal assignment and display all started with the Arts Consortium of Carver County Vice President Anne Krocak.
Krocak thought about how the consortium could use art to make everyone feel welcome, especially with more serious discussions around race and equity in the news. But how do you do that in an engaging way?
“People get anxious. They don't know the right words to use. They want to be helpful,” Krocak said. “I want people to have an opportunity to be able to talk about issues and feel comfortable.”
Enter improv comedy and photography.
Each week for an hour and a half, participants covered a variety of topics like ageism, race, inclusivity, gender, disabilities and class, Krocak said. With the help of comedy theater troupe Blackout Improv, people learned how to talk about tough issues in an unthreatening, fun way.
“It’s just a conversation starter, an ice breaker,” Krocak said of the improv.
To consortium consultant Cindy Anderson, improv means hands-on participation, even virtually.
“It brings an added element of interaction between the people who are presenting and the people who are in the audience,” she said. “And it gives them an opportunity to ask questions and sit in their shoes and have a fun way of seeing things differently.”
‘EVERYONE IS WELCOME’
The free workshop series, funded by a $14,000 state art grant and free to participants, included a photography segment. Whether with their smartphone or professional cameras, people took photos related to themes each week to print on weather-proofed signs.
One week, the group went into depth about the LGBTQ+ community and how people may use different pronouns. Other weeks, poverty and homelessness came to the forefront of conversations.
Krocak said everyone from 5-year-olds to people in their 70s joined in.
“I think people were really excited to learn stuff and some people even said, ‘Wow, I didn’t even know any of this,’” she said.
And that knowledge can lead to better understanding of our neighbors.
“I think there is a need in Carver County to see people and see them as part of the community,” Anderson said. “Everybody matters, everyone is welcome, everyone is part of our community, and everyone has something to contribute.”
Those 70-some photo contributions are currently posted outside the Chaska Community Center, at 1661 Park Ridge Drive, Chaska, with plans to move throughout the county this summer.
Krocak said the photos show how the community can come together using art to just start a conversation, perhaps leading to more inclusion and equity around town.
“You’re not just passively listening. You’re also dialoguing about it and you’re moving forward with that information and taking (or viewing) a picture,” Krocak said. “Hopefully it'll open the door or the window, or if nothing else, people will be like, hmm.”