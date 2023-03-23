The Arts Consortium of Carver County will present the work of local artist Carol Strait in the exhibit Animals & Dragons, which will be held from April 12 to May 5.
The gallery, held at the Chaska Community Center, will feature more than 30 paintings from the artist. Strait uses her fingers and other objects to manipulate the acrylic and oil crayon that she uses.
The reception on April 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. will include the chance to talk with the artist and drink wine.
To view Carol Strait’s work, visit www.flickr.com/photos/carolstrait.