The Arts Consortium of Carver is sponsoring an Aug. 4 event called "August Inspirations" -- a collaboration between local writers and songwriters who will share an evening of readings and music.
A few months ago the consortium circulated the words "farewell," "someday," "forever" and "the meadow" as inspirations for writing and composing new works.
"August Inspirations" will be held at 7 p.m. at the Chaska Community Center Theater, 1661 Park Ridge Drive. Beverages and treats will be provided. A $5 donation is appreciated.