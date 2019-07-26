Cities depend on manufacturers to boost their economy.
“The industrial parks are a big part of our economy,” said Jeff Filipek, president of the SouthWest Metro Area Chamber of Commerce.
While the importance of the industrial areas are crucial to the city, Filipek feels like manufacturing is overlooked. “Manufacturing is one of the most under-appreciated business segments of our community,” he said.
In Chanhassen, a large pocket of the city’s industrial and manufacturing activity sits on Park Drive near Highway 5. According to Filipek, the city chose to tuck the industrial parks in that area, because its separate from the residential area, allowing manufacturing traffic to come and go easier.
One of those manufacturers is Roberts Automatic Products, Inc., which has been in Chanhassen since its inception in 1947. Founded by Glen Roberts, in Minneapolis, the third generation of the Roberts family is now leading the company.
There, they make equipment such as automatic screw machines, to CNC (computer numerical control) machines, as well as some secondary operations, such as single hole drilling machines, and robot loaded vertical machining centers.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 788,600 jobs in Minnesota are supported by trade.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the total number of manufacturing shipments in Chanhassen is roughly $1.3 million, while the total retail sales in the city adds up to about $360,000.
Along with a boost in the economy, the industrial parks also have a second-hand effect on the residential areas of the city. “Good manufacturing leads to good residential development,” Filipek said.
Chanhassen city manager Todd Gerhardt said that the city employs roughly 17,000 people for through the industrial parks.
“They (industrial companies) feed the local commercial base,” Gerhardt said. “We are fortunate and happy to have such a base.”
Filipek also said that many companies in the industrial areas have international action. For example, he said some of the businesses ship to countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt, while others to areas in Europe and Asia.
One local company, Infinity Precision Systems, has more than 50% of systems produced and installed outside of the United States, with sales personnel in both Europe and Asia, as well as support offices in China, Thailand, the Philippines, among others.
Whether industrial companies negotiate abroad or innovate at home, the impact they make on Chanhassen’s economy is crucial to the well-being and overall success of the city.