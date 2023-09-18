You don’t need to be Thomas Edison or Nikola Tesla to attend the Bakken Museum’s Discovery Days Innovation Fair.
Kids are invited to come with their friends and families to learn about the innovations of today and the possibilities of tomorrow. The fair will include interactive, hands-on activities as well as the opportunity to meet with- and pick the brains’ of local scientists, artists and creators.
Medical device company CoraVie Medical will be there to illuminate the mystery behind ultrasound technology. Spark-Y Youth Action Labs, a nonprofit that teaches youth about sustainability and entrepreneurship, will educate on the magic of aquaponic growing systems. And Midwest startup, Vessyll, will bring a prototype of its storage energy system and discuss the importance of clean energy.
Local toymaker Upper Story – Endless Curiosity, Neurotype Inc., Free Geek Twin Cities, and more will also be making an appearance at the Discovery Days Innovation Fair.
The event is ideal for children five to 14 years old, according to the Bakken Museum.
But kids certainly don’t get to have all the fun. On Thursday, Oct. 5, the Bakken will host its final Bakkenalia of the year, the theme of which is science fiction.
The 21 and older event will include after-hours access to exhibits, a full bar, live music and stargazing.
A number of Minnesota breweries and wineries will present drink tastings and food from Junebug Carolina Flare, a local food truck with a focus on modern Southern flavors, will be available for purchase.
More information about the Innovation Fair and Bakkenalia, as well as tickets, can be found on the Bakken Museum website.