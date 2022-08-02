Mason Sullivan looked up at one of the large Victoria Fire Department’s trucks and matter-of-factly said: “I’m going to drive one of those someday.”
The 3-year-old from Chaska was one of many children to enjoy Victoria’s truck rodeo on Thursday, July 21, in a parking lot of the Recreation Center.
“I don’t really like fires, so it will be a good thing that I will be putting them out someday,” the boy added, getting a nod of approval from his uncle, Tom Davis, of Minneapolis.
There were fire trucks, police and water patrol units, and a variety of trucks and machinery from the city’s public works department on display. But the easy favorite for the youngsters--and many of the parents and spectators--was the Life Link III helicopter that landed near the center and was available for inspection.
“It’s so nice that they do this kind of thing; that they let the kids look at the trucks and things up close,” said Angie Kramer of Victoria, who was at the event with two of her children. “It makes if feel like a closer community.”
Fire Chief Andrew Heger said the event assists with community relationships.
“This provides a greater way for our folks to get out in the community and build relationships, and connecting with children is a big part of that,” he said. “They love to see the trucks and equipment, plus it’s a way for citizens to learn what we do; to see how their taxpayer dollars are being used and how it’s used to serve the community.”