Tom Redman spent a decade-and-a-half working to alleviate hunger in eastern Carver County as the leader of Bountiful Basket Food Shelf, a big undertaking that began while he was still working for the city of Chaska.
“I was at that point, even in my job, where I had some opportunity to do new things that would help build community,” Redman recalled.
Indeed, he did. An update on the Bountiful Basket website, written recently after Redman decided to step down, includes this tribute: “He has worn many hats over the years including developing operations, communications, a very strong volunteer network, identifying food supply sources and most of all, helping to feed those in need across Eastern Carver County.”
Redman has been with the food shelf since its inception in 2008. At the time, he was working for the city and was an active member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church. The food shelf that was serving eastern Carver County at the time was relocating to Shakopee.
Redman's adult children had moved out of the house by then, and he had been working for the city for several years.
He organized a community meeting to gauge public interest in opening a new food shelf for the region. The group of approximately 25 residents agreed that there was a need and began work on the Bountiful Basket Food Shelf.
The group created a nine-person board of directors, but they were ostensibly on their own. “We had no home, and we had no money,” Redman said as he recalled the early days of the food shelf.
Redman, who was by then the chairman of the board, approached the city of Chaska asking to renovate an old water treatment building to use for food shelf operations. In 2013, the group officially moved into the building.
When Bountiful Basket first began, it was a typical food shelf, Redman said. Much of its early support came from local churches. Through food drives, food banks, and fundraising efforts, Bountiful Basket collected shelf-stable goods.
As the organization grew, it received food items from local businesses, as well. A number of local grocery stores participate in “food rescue” efforts and give food that’s unable to be sold to Bountiful Basket for them to redistribute to those in need.
Originally, the food shelf only served the cities of Chaska, Carver, Victoria and Chanhassen; today, it operates throughout the region with satellite locations and partnerships with other nonprofits.
Bountiful Basket has extended its reach and has created a network of food assistance services that ensure the people who need it most have access. Throughout the years, Bountiful Basket has been able to grow and provide snacks to students in school, deliver food to seniors, and partner with Southwest Transit to bring food to people who are unable to reach the food shelf.
Redman emphasized the value of partnering with other organizations in the effort to end hunger in Carver County. He believes that Bountiful Basket has garnered the resources, dedicated volunteers, and partnerships necessary to make this dream a reality.
"We are all incredibly grateful for Tom, his vision and all he has accomplished for our community and the families we work with," Bountiful Basket Executive Director Patti Sinykin wrote in an email.
She added: "We will continue to build off his legacy, expanding our reach in the community and to continue to make Bountiful Basket something special! We wouldn’t be where we are today without Tom and wish him all the best in his retirement!"