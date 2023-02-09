High school seniors Makayla Johnson and Tenley Rutledge are bringing a student perspective to Carver County in their roles as members of the extension and library boards, respectively.
The teens didn’t exactly know what they were getting into when they applied to the boards, but both said they’ve learned a lot about the inner workings of the boards and the county as a whole.Their time on the boards went beyond a mere civics lesson, though, opening their eyes to issues in the county and the efforts being made to remedy them.
“There’s actually, surprisingly, a lot of food insecurity here in Carver County,” said Johnson, a student at Eden Prairie High School. During her time on the Extension Board, she said she’s learned a lot about communities in need of food assistance, specifically rural areas with minimal grocery options.
Rutledge, who attends Minnetonka High School, expressed a similar sentiment.
“I didn’t realize how many people in Carver County, in the more rural areas, don’t have Wi-Fi or don’t have stable access to it,” she said.
She added that there are an abundance of resources online and it’s important to make sure everyone in the county is able to utilize them. One way she says the library is doing this is through Wi-Fi block rentals.
Both teens emphasized the importance of spreading resources across the county to address the needs of everyone.
As student members, they said they fill an advisory role as opposed to being voting members. They are able to advise the boards from a teen perspective.
Johnson said this perspective is especially important on the Extension Board. A lot of the work they do revolves around getting kids involved and engaged. She said that students have a better understanding of how to connect with that age group.
Rutledge noted the age gap in library-goers. She said that small children often go with their parents and that retirees also frequent the library, but having a teenager on the library board allows them to appeal more to the age range between the two.
Rutledge and Johnson said they would encourage other teens to get involved with the county boards.
“I know there’s a lot of other responsibilities that students have to juggle,” Johnson said. But, she added, this is a good opportunity to expand one’s scope of understanding of government processes and how resources are used and distributed throughout the county.