Pollinators are essential to Minnesota’s ecosystem, and as the population of some pollinator species has dramatically declined, there are ongoing efforts around the state and county to incentivize pollinator-friendly habitats.
Declines in population or the health of pollinators can be attributed to habitat loss, pesticides, parasites and other environmental challenges, according to the Minnesota DNR.
The statewide Lawns to Legumes Program is one such initiative that offers education and financial support to residents hoping to create pollinator-friendly habitats in their yards.
Although applications for fall 2023 projects just closed, Carver County has a number of cost-share programs that offer similar benefits. The Carver County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Carver County Water Management Organization both offer funds for restoring or expanding pollinator habitats.
This is the conservation district’s fifth year offering pollinator conservation funds, and according to its website, interest has been increasing every year.
Applicants must schedule a site visit with CSWCD staff, prepare a planting plan and enter into a 10-year maintenance contract. Preference goes to turf replacement projects.
Although awarding has passed for spring applicants, late summer applications for the program aren’t due until Aug. 4. Awards for this round of applications will take place Aug. 18.
Currently, Waconia and Watertown each have a number of restoration projects working to convert turf to native plants. The projects are being done in partnership and with funding from the Carver County Watershed Management Organization.
According to the organization’s Turf to Native Projects website, regular grass maintenance requires an excess of water and sometimes pesticide or herbicide use, grass is unable to absorb as much rainwater as other plants and grass offers little benefit in terms of food or shelter for pollinators and birds.
On the contrary, native plants improve soil health, require little to no maintenance, and provide food and shelter to pollinators and other wildlife.
The Carver County Water Management Organization received two grants from the Board of Water and Soil Resources. One is for the project in Waconia, and the other is for a Watertown project.
The County’s water management department has a number of cost share programs for water quality improvements and among eligible projects are the planting of native plants. Applications for these projects are accepted on an ongoing basis.
More information about the pollinator programs can be found on the Carver County website.