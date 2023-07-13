The Minnesota Astronomical Society is hosting its annual Camping with the Stars weekend at Baylor Regional Park from July 21-23.
The days will be full of educational talks, a laser light constellation tour and model rocket building.
Attendees do not have to spend the night at the park, but those who wish to camp can do so on the ballpark or on the few remaining primitive campsites.
Spots can be reserved at the Carver County Parks reservation website at the Carver County Parks or by calling (952) 466-5255.