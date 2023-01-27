When Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation last July that allowed stores in Minnesota to begin selling hemp-derived THC products, communities were left to decide how, or whether, to regulate those products.
Half a year later, exactly where those products can be found in the southwest metro area has been a challenge for shoppers to ascertain, thanks to inconsistent and still developing local regulations.
Further clouding the picture, moreover, is the current debate in the Legislature about the legalization of recreational marijuana — a different, yet related, issue in Minnesota's broader discussion about the merits of lessening drug laws and norms.
Here is a look at where things stand:
Legal THC products
Walz signed legislation allowing the sales of hemp-derived THC edibles as long as the products contain .3% or less THC. Products also can only contain 50 milligrams or less per package. The products, unlike more potent cannabis products, are federally legal, under the 2018 Farm Bill.
It opened the door to cities and towns to create their own licensing and zoning, or to place moratoriums as long as one year in place. As of Jan. 23, Shakopee, Carver, Victoria, Chaska, Chanhassen and Jordan all have at least one business selling THC products.
In December, Shakopee passed an ordinance that would allow for businesses to apply for THC licenses with the caveat that the business also obtain or already possesses a tobacco license.
On Jan. 17, the City Council approved its first license for Easy Street Smoke Shop while denying licenses to Nicollet Tobacco Top Star Market.
In some communities, though, the approach has been "wait-and-see" as they look for the state to pass legislation to further regulate the products.
Cities without regulations
Churchill's Quality Cigars and Gifts in Victoria is one business that began carrying THC products once they were legalized.
“Victoria did not enact a moratorium or other regulation of THC products and thus we have no regulations on THC gummies, infused drinks or anything else,” said Jenn Brewington, the economic development director for the city. “We are working with our legal team and City Council to decide if we want to license a business or activity when expressly allowed to do so by state statute.”
The city of Carver on Jan. 17 welcomed Strains of the Earth to its downtown after owner Jim Cramond decided to open a second location aside from his Jordan storefront. There is no moratorium in place in Carver.
In Chaska, Nothing But Hemp has a brick-and-mortar store, although the city never approved any local licensing.
“We are waiting for the state Legislature to look at this. We want to make sure we are consistent with what the state decides to do,” said Kevin Wright, a spokesperson for the city.
Moratoriums in place
Savage City Administrator Brad Larson said the city, which currently has a one- year moratorium in place, has heard from two businesses about when a licensing mechanism would be in place.
When the moratorium went into effect, Larson said compliance checks were conducted by the county in November. At the time, four businesses were selling products, Larson said. As of about a month ago, none of those businesses were selling THC products. On Monday, Jan. 23, Larson said that there would be no punishment against those businesses at this time since there is compliance now by those businesses.
Larson said the plan is to present a draft licensing ordinance and also discuss possible zoning changes during the Feb. 13 City Council work session. If there is a consensus in place, Larson said it is expected that a licensing ordinance could be up for a vote on March 20.
Chanhassen passed a moratorium in October; however, according to City Administrator Laurie Hokkanen, some stores were grandfathered in because they were selling THC products before the moratorium went into effect. When asked for a list of stores selling THC products in Chanhassen, Hokkanen said “we do not have an inventory of who is selling.”
“If there was a question, the onus would be on the business to show they were selling prior to the moratorium,” Hokkanen said. “We were receiving a number of inquiries about opening new storefronts, so our focus was more on that than existing sales.”
Jordan and Prior Lake, which also have moratoriums in place, have no plans at this time to put forward local licensing as the state decides what the regulations may be.
Jordan grandfathered in Strains of the Earth, which was selling THC products before the city's moratorium went into effect.
Licensing for THC products
Shakopee was one of the first communities in the southwest metro area to create a licensing mechanism for hemp-derived THC edibles.
In addition to needing a tobacco license in order to apply for a THC license, the ordinance also states that a license should be denied to applicants who have failed a THC or tobacco compliance check within the last five years.
Nicollet Tobacco was denied a THC license on Jan. 17 for failing two compliance checks in the last year, violating the city’s moratorium on selling THC. According to a memo from the police department, THC edible products were being sold on Nov. 17. Since that compliance check, the business has removed the items.
Top Star Market also failed a compliance check and violated the moratorium on Nov. 17 by selling edible THC products, according to a memo from the police department.
On Nov. 30, a Southwest Metro Drug Task Force agent was able to purchase THC edible gummies from the Top Star Market, which violated the moratorium, according to a city memo. The incident was sent to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges, the memo said. County Attorney Ron Hocevar said no charges had been submitted to his office as of Jan. 13.