While the school year may have just wrapped up for students in the southwest metro, the CAP Agency is already getting a head start on collecting donations for its upcoming school supply drive.
The agency’s Back to School Supply Drive has been a staple at the CAP Agency for several years, providing backpacks and supplies to kids and their families within Carver, Scott and Dakota counties.
In August and September, the agency spends time filling backpacks with school supplies. Two categories are created for the supplies: kindergarten through fifth grade and sixth through 12th grade.
Distribution takes place shortly after, where families registered for the program through the CAP Agency pick up the backpacks.
“We know if the students have everything that they need, they’re going to be more successful in school, and parents don’t have to stress about the school supplies that their children need,” CAP Agency Community Project Manager Maritza Real said.
Last year’s drive provided supplies to 1,738 students, according to the CAP Agency. This year, the drive requires a bit more help — leading the agency to start early on collecting supplies.
According to Real, the agency will be receiving 40% less this year from one of its regular partners for the drive.
“The demand is so high … so we want to make sure we can support our families and fill that gap. That’s why we started early this year,” she said.
The CAP Agency has multiple ways for the community to help provide for the drive.
One method is through a premade Amazon wish list created by the agency. The CAP Agency goes to school district websites and goes off their lists to create their own list, ensuring that the supplies bought are essential ones for kids’ educational experiences.
While the list has traditional supplies like backpacks, crayons, folders, three-ring binders and pencils, there are also additional items that offer a more holistic approach to supporting students’ wellbeing.
“We know that children thrive in school when their families are safe and stable, and so we’re really supporting the whole child,” said Rachel Bean, CAP Agency community programs senior manager. “It’s school supplies, but it’s also for the whole child to be supported outside of school so they can sleep well, eat well and reduce family stress.”
These unique wish list items to support children in other capacities include eye masks, water bottles and lunch boxes. Healthy snacks will also be added to every distributed backpack.
Beyond the wish list, community members and businesses are encouraged to set up their own school supplies drive and donate their collections to the CAP Agency this summer. Those looking to get involved this way are asked to contact Nate Bostrom with the CAP Agency either via phone at 952-402-9853 or email at nbostrom@capagency.org.
People and organizations can also make monetary donations to the drive and send those directly to the agency.
“We want to provide everything that is on their list. Parents may still shop for those little things that they may be missing, but we are going to try really hard to get that filled as much as we can with the help of our donors and our community,” Real said.