The CAP Agency of Scott, Carver and Dakota counties is partnering with Minnesota FoodShare to raise funds for the food shelf.
From Feb. 27 through April 9, Minnesota FoodShare is matching any donations made to the CAP Agency through its “Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign” in hopes of benefiting the organization’s food shelf and increasing its ability to serve the community.
The CAP Agency has worked with Minnesota FoodShare for many years, according to CAP Agency Planning Manager Rachel Bean.
“The work we do on our own is supported by their initiatives. It’s a real collaboration and a joint effort to raise funds for food shelves,” she said about Minnesota FoodShare.
According to Minnesota FoodShare’s page, the campaign has helped stock nearly 300 food shelves and distributed more than $18.5 million around the state since 1982.
“We envision a future where all Minnesotans have access to healthy food and no one struggles with food insecurity,” the campaign states on its website.
Bean noted that in the last couple years, this support has been needed more than ever. Between September 2021 and October 2022, the CAP Agency provided food to 23,000 people in the community via its food shelter and over 103,000 people total through all of the agency’s food distribution efforts.
Bean said these numbers are an increase from previous years, attributing this to families struggling to bounce back from the pandemic as well as rising food costs.
The agency’s goal for the current campaign is to raise $125,000 and collect 225,000 pounds of food to support the community.
They hope to reach these monetary and food goals through community outreach with businesses and organizations, restaurants, churches, grocery stores and community members from Scott, Carver and Dakota counties.
Groups can get involved with donating through directly contacting the agency or giving through a link on the agency’s website. Donations will go toward purchasing food for the food shelf at reduced costs and potentially buying additional supplies for the food shelf like a floor scrubber.
In addition to raising funds, Bean said the campaign is a great way to raise community awareness about food insecurity within the southwest metro. The campaign leads up to the CAP Agency’s Build a Better Future fundraising event, which will take place April 22 at Canterbury Park.
Ticket sales for this event during the March campaign will also go toward the campaign goals.
The Woodbury Chorus and Orchestra will also be performing a concert at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prior Lake March 26, with any free will offering money going toward the CAP Agency.
“The work that we do is a safety net for all of our partners, and we couldn’t do it without the community,” Bean said. “It’s in our mission to help people achieve social and economic wellbeing in partnership with the community.”