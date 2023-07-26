The Carver City Council adopted two ordinances related to cannabis use and sales in the community and covered several other items at its July 17 meeting.
The council adopted an interim ordinance prohibiting cannabis businesses in the city until Jan. 1, 2025. The delay will provides the city time to examine local regulations, such as zoning and licensing, of such businesses in the community.
The council also adopted an ordinance making the use of cannabis products in a public place a petty misdemeanor.
In other matters:
-The council approved a land use request for Hometown Bank to construct a nearly 6,500-square-foot building just east of Kwik Trip. A Mocha Monkey coffee shop will also be in that building. Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed by next spring.
-The council adjusted the city employee pay scale by 6 percent for 2024.
-Work has begun to develop preliminary construction plans for Creekside Park after the city was awarded $350,000 from the DNR’s Outdoor Recreation Grant Program. The park, which will be located at the former wastewater treatment plant site, will include dog park areas, four pickleball courts, trails, a parking lot and other amenities.