The Carver City Council on March 6 approved resolutions related to the development of Creekside Park and the proposed fire station/public services building project.
The council authorized an application for a Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Heritage Grant for the park, which is planned for the former wastewater treatment site at the intersection of Main Street West and Jonathan Carver Parkway. The city would need the grant funds to develop the property into a park, according to city records. The final grant application deadline is March 31.
A grant match of roughly $460,000 would be required from the city’s Park Dedication fund for development of the park, according to city reports.
The first phase of the project tentatively includes two pickleball courts, separate dog parks for large and small dogs, trail improvements and parking lot improvements.
City officials received about 75 comments from the citizenry about the proposed park idea, with most commenting favorably, according to city reports.
The council also approved an architectural service agreement of $73,500 with Wold Architects and Engineers to proceed with design development of several projects, including: a new (9,600 square-foot) storage building, fire station/building expansion (820 square feet), and building maintenance (roof, HVAC, salt storage building) at the current public services facility along Jonathan Carver Parkway.
Preliminary combined pre-design cost estimates total about $5.9 million. Revised cost estimates are anticipated this fall, with bids awarded in about a year and construction completed in May 2025, according to city reports.
In other matters, the council appointed Sandra Kelley and Jill Finney to the Heritage Preservation Committee and appointed Phil Schechter, Daniel Vellek, Reid Welch and Mary Nelson to the Planning Commission.