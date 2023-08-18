Citing increased work responsibilities and health issues, Carver City Councilor Joy McKnight resigned Aug. 9, effective immediately.
McKnight was appointed to the council in 2019. Because there are fewer than two years remaining on her term, which was scheduled to end Dec. 31, no special election is needed.
The council, at its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 21, could appoint someone to fill the remainder of McKnight's term or seek candidates and fill the vacancy at a later date.
In her notice of resignation, McKnight said it was a "very hard decision" that she had been "struggling with for some time," with the work and health situations causing her to rethink her priorities and use of time.