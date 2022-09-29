The Carver County 4-H Drill Team and their beloved horses won first place in two different events at the state competition for 4-H drill team at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 17.
For an equine drill team, a group of riders must work together to music to showcase uniform and on-beat maneuvers with their horses. Gretchen Davies, who works with the group and is a mother to one of the riders, calls drill team “a choreographed routine on horseback.”
“It’s super exciting, the girls were really great and to have state championships for both teams was pretty exciting for our group,” Davies said.
The group, which has only been around for two years and ranges from the ages of 13 to 17, competed and succeeded in two different events — compulsory and freestyle.
The Minnesota 4-H manual describes the compulsory event as teams performing identical drill patterns using their own music of choice. Freestyle is when any number of riders perform together to any music of choice; riders are scored on how well the music and the maneuvers go together.
The Carver County Drill Team group practices together two times a week starting at the end of March and they go until the regional and state competitions in the late summer/early fall. While the number of competitors they faced off against was smaller at the state level, only three or four teams in a category, the group beat out a good number of teams at regionals — many of which have been around far longer than Carver County’s Drill Team.
“There are horses that don’t get along well together or don’t want to be next to each other, so there’s a lot of time invested into getting these routines to be where they’re at to win something like this,” Davies said.
For winning state, the girls got a medal, pride and were able to perform at the coliseum at the State Fairgrounds on Saturday night.
“You’re riding a 1000 pound animal, there’s flags involved and there’s cheering, crowds, people and nerves… and you have to get the horses to do exactly the routine you want at the exact time,” Davies said. “There’s just a lot that goes into it.”
The team was coached by Jean Schlosser, Jenny Hansen and Amy Segner.