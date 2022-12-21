County Administrator Dave Hemze opened his part of the tax levy and budget certification presentation at the Dec. 13 Carver County Board meeting by announcing that after months of back and forth, the board had reached his “favorite step” — asking for approval.
Later in the meeting, the board approved a 4.9% tax levy increase. Other counties in the metro area listed their preliminary levies as falling between 0% (Anoka County) and 7.4% (Scott County), leaving Carver County at about the middle.
Hemze took time to outline the key challenges of maintaining existing service and funding levels:
- Increasing demand for services
- Record inflation
- Unprecedented labor market
- Soaring housing market
- Cyber security threats
- Limited on time funds
- Inadequate state of Minnesota assistance
He described this year’s levy increase as being a product of a “much different, more challenging environment than I think we’ve ever dealt with.”
2024 LONG TERM PLAN
While the reality of it nearly being 2023 has not quite set in, the Board of Commissioners is already thinking ahead to 2024, as evidenced by the approval of its 2024 Long Term Financial Plan.
The plan was discussed in the meeting by County Property and Finance Director David Frischmon, who highlighted the main focuses as being roads and bridges, buildings and miscellaneous, parks and trails, future bond sales and operations.
“We do have the master space plan study that we restarted again after COVID that’s looking at all of our buildings and what the future needs are, assessing costs,” Frischmon said.
The county has also made a new health insurance contract for county employees a priority for 2023.
“Serving as careful stewards of taxpayer money is one of the most important roles we play as public officials,” said District 1 Commissioner and Board chair Gayle Degler in a county press release. “During a time like this where the economy is difficult, we know the need for our services increases. We must balance that against the fact these economic forces impact our residents and property owners.”