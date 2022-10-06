The League of Women Voters of Eastern Carver County hosted the Carver County Commissioners Candidate Forum on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Carver County Government Center board room.
The event highlighted candidates for District 1, Lisa Anderson and Gayle Degler; candidate for District 2, Tom Workman; and candidates for District 5, Aaron Burkhart and John Fahey. While candidate Jay Johnson for District 2 was unable to attend due to testing positive for COVID-19, he still sent over an opening statement to be shared with the public.
“I believe in science, that climate change is real, the county must start preparing for a warmer future,” Johnson said in his statement, read by moderator Jeanne Bringgold-Pro. “I believe that the government should not get between a patient and their healthcare providers… We need to get the corrupting influences of dark money out of political campaigns.”
Questions were submitted by the public and candidates were given 1½ minutes to respond before being cut off.
When asked the question, “How do you envision your role on the county board in fostering accountability to achieve goals and build trust and confidence in Carver County government?” the candidates shared a variety of answers. Highlights included:
Degler: “If [the public has] a question, they can come up and talk to us. I don’t care if it’s at a basketball game, the grocery store or if it’s at church. We have to be accessible to them.”
Burkhart: “I don’t know it all, and I’ll never claim to know it all. And that’s where I expect county residents to stand up and say, ‘Hey Aaron, can you help me?’”
Anderson: “Sometimes county government can be an opaque level of the government, so we actually have to do more to communicate with people, find out where they’re at and hold ourselves accountable to doing that,” Anderson said. “It’s not enough that we just do things right, we need to make sure that we do the right thing, and if we don’t — apologize, own it and move on.”
Workman: “I think Lisa used a great word about ‘opaque.’ I say it a little differently: county government is really the least sexy form of government. If you are a constituent of mine and you have a contact with the county government, it has a high probability of not being a good situation, whether we’re giving you your property tax statement, or you’re talking to the county attorney about something… you may not have a good experience with the county.”
Workman then went on to call the work done with libraries and parks as the “really sexy” parts of the job.
COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS
The Carver County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Sept. 6 to put the COVID-19 relief funds into what Anderson called in the forum a “rainy day fund.” This controversial decision came up several times during the meeting.
Anderson spoke of wanting to ensure that the COVID-19 relief funds are “invested back into the community the way they were intended.”
“If you look at the guidelines, which took me all of 15 minutes to pull up, we discovered that putting them into a rainy day fund is an ineligible use of those funds,” Anderson said. “Those COVID relief funds have been sitting out there for a year and there’s people who can benefit from those funds. For me, I want to make sure that we be true to the intended use of the COVID relief funds.”
When the question “Please discuss a situation when you had to make a decision that was against popular opinion and why?” was asked, both Degler and Fahey, current members of the board, defended their “unpopular” relief fund decision.
“It was the right thing to do, for us to step back. The government gave us three, four years to distribute this money,” Degler said. “We’ve been taking our time and put the money into reserve.”
Fahey said that “81% of those funds have been given out” to projects like ConnectUp Carver and to help aid in affordable housing development. Degler mentioned that the plans for the rest of the funds are on the agenda for the Oct. 4 board meeting.
“That was a tough decision for all of us. We still have an opportunity to give away additional funds,” Fahey said.
IF ELECTED
The candidates had to share one thing that they would do if elected, which provided a variety of answers.
Anderson wants to focus on distributing COVID-19 relief funds, Workman and Fahey want to oversee the completion of Highway 212, Degler wants to complete the master space plan — which focuses on the future of Carver County facilities — and Burkhart wants to find out why county employees are leaving their jobs.