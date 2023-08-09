At the July 18 Carver County Board meeting, commissioners received an update on the county’s veterans and drug treatment Courts.
The veterans court was established in 2014, and its Substance Abuse Court began in 2020.
Last year, the veterans court joined forces with Dakota County to become the Carver Dakota Veterans Treatment Court. County Attorney Mark Metz said at the board meeting that he hopes to continue fostering those collaborations with other nearby counties, as well.
The goal of the veterans court is to help veterans who have been charged with crimes and are struggling with addiction or mental health issues. The drug court has a similar goal but focuses specifically on high-risk and high-need individuals with a history of substance abuse.
In a press release, Metz wrote, “Drug courts have proven to be an effective and novel approach to address the serious problem of substance abuse and crime … Our goal is that drug courts will reduce drug dependency, reduce recidivism, improve public safety and save the taxpayer money.”
The intensive treatment program takes at least a year for participants to complete and can last up to two years.
According to Metz, since the veterans court began, 44 participants have graduated from the program.
There are currently 10 participants in the county’s drug court, and it has had 12 graduates since its start in 2020.
During his presentation, Metz shared some of the drug court graduates’ testimonies.
“Drug Court gave me a chance to stay out of jail and prove to myself and everyone else that I could remain sober and be a good parent. Many, if not most addicts, are not bad people. They just need help finding a better way to live,” wrote one graduate.
The drug court received a federal grant last summer that is allowing the program to expand its staff and scope.
During his portion of the presentation, Judge Michael Wentzell told the commissioners that they interview successful participants at the end of their treatment and ask, “What are you going to do to give back to the Carver County Treatment Court program?”
Graduates have continued to speak to current participants, give them rides when needed for their treatment, and assist in others’ road to recovery as much as they’re able.